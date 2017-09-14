Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 gets its first crorepati? See the new promo

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has got its first crorepati? Well, this is not what we are saying but a new promo of the show is up and we see a contestant playing the 15th question. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has got its first crorepati? Well, this is not what we are saying but a new promo of the show is up and we see a contestant playing the 15th question.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, which is back after a long gap of three years, is topping the TRP charts. The popular game show has always made news for the prize money it offers and the present season too seems to have got its first crorepati. Well, this is not what we are saying but a new promo of the show is up and we see a contestant named Biresh Choudhary playing the 15th question, which is for Rs 1 crore.

The question is whether he will be able to win this stage and face the next one which is the Jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore. The new promo of KBC is shared with the caption which reads, “Kya #KBC ke manch ko milne wala hai uska pehla Crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan (Is #KBC stage all set to get its first Crorepati? To know watch #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 pm only on Sony.@SrBachchan ).”

The promo also showed that the contestant is left with no lifeline and thus will he risk his win or not is also the question. Fans of KBC are waiting to know this answer soon.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 new promo here:

Kya #KBC ke manch ko milne wala hai uska pehla Crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q0rxjrTLvY — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2017

Also, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek will be sharing screen space after a long time as Abhishek will be part of a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Also, Abhishek Bachchan will be part of a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

The game show on Sony Entertainment Television will see Junior Bachchan along with his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers as special guests.

