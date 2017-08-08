Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for KBC 9, read what’s new this season

Amitabh Bachchan to be back on small screens with KBC 9. Amitabh Bachchan to be back on small screens with KBC 9.

With the comeback of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, your drawing room is all set to resonate with Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice asking contestants – ‘Lock kiya jaaye?’. The ninth season of the most loved game show on Indian television has retained Amitabh’s line but has packed in a lot more for its viewers. The Bollywood megastar, who recently began shooting for KBC, took to Twitter to post pictures of the sets. Indianexpress.com has got some exclusive details about what’s new in the latest season, which is said to be pacy and riding high on technology.

While the overall format of the show remains the same, we have learned that the makers have added a lot of new elements, with technology playing a big role. A source informs indianexpress.com that this season the phone a friend lifeline will see a new twist. Now, contestants will video call their friends instead of a normal phone call. It would also be a perk for those friends who get excited hearing Amitabh’s voice for they will now be able to speak to him face to face.

The source further added, “Also this season, the expert advice has been done away with and a new lifeline jodidaar (partner) will be included. The contestants will get a chance to get any of their trusted friends to accompany them on the show. The partner will be seated in the audience and can help the contestant once during the course of the show.”

Here’s Amitabh Bachchan’s post on the beginning of KBC 9:

T 2509 – KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals .. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता pic.twitter.com/5cd8XR7sOq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2017

The ninth season is also said to be a pacier version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where more questions will be asked in an hour. It would be faster in terms of time given to the contestant to answer, and also cutting away the unwanted drama. The season will also be for a shorter time period, airing only for six weeks (30 episodes).

Coming to the prize money, the contestants this season can once again can play to win seven crores but this too comes with a twist. “After managing to cross the one crore mark, the contestant will be given an option to try and win seven crores with a jackpot question. If they choose to go ahead, they would be stripped of their lifelines, and it would be mandatory for them to answer the question. It would be a risky move, for if they give a wrong answer, their prize money would drop down to a certain level.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati will replace Beyhadh at the 9pm slot, Monday-Friday from mid-September.

The registration for KBC 9 began in June and as per sources, it is said to have broken all records with more than 19.8 million entries. The season is making a comeback after three years on Sony Entertainment Television.

