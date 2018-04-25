TV actor Amita Udgata passes away

Amita Udgata, who became a household name while playing the role of ‘Amma’ in Star Plus’ popular social drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, is no more. Amita Udgata, who became a household name while playing the role of ‘Amma’ in Star Plus’ popular social drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, is no more.

TV actor Amita Udgata breathed her last on Tuesday night due to lung failure. The veteran actor, who has many popular TV shows to her credit, played Dadi Bua in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

A source confirming her death told indianexpress.com, “Amita Udgata passed away yesterday night and was on life support for last 3-4 days. She passed away due to lung failure.”

Amita Udgata became a household name after playing the role of ‘Amma’ in Star Plus’ popular social drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. She is survived by two sons – Ruchin and Rishab. Her last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Amita Udgata played Dadi Bua in TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Amita was also seen in films like Sarbjit and Hasee Toh Phasee. She was associated with Doordarshan from 1979 to 1990. She has done shows like Maharana Pratap, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo and Doli Armaanon Ki among others.

Amita Udgata’s close friend and actor Abha Parmar told India Today, “We were more like sisters than friends. I am from Kanpur and she was from Lucknow. I wasn’t aware that her condition was so serious. I was supposed to visit her today. She was a great actress and a friend and we have faced life’s struggles together.”

