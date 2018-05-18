Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby to get released after spending 10 months in Dubai jail

After spending a harrowing 10 months in jail, Amit Tandon wife Ruby Tandon is all set to be free soon. After spending a harrowing 10 months in jail, Amit Tandon wife Ruby Tandon is all set to be free soon.

Just weeks after announcing their separation, Amit Tandon and wife Ruby had found themselves in another difficult situation. Ruby, who is a well-known dermatologist, was remanded in a jail in Dubai for allegedly threatening some government officials. After spending a harrowing 10 months in jail, the lady is all set to be free soon. Confirming the news with indianexpress.com, Amit shared, “Yes, the troubling times will be over soon.” The actor, last seen in Kasam, is currently in Dubai with their seven-year-old daughter, to complete the legal formalities and bring Ruby back home.

Ruby had a flourishing career in Mumbai with many television celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt and Suhana Sinha among others in her clientele list. The dermatologist, as per sources, visits various countries for professional commitments, and during one of her trips in July last year, she was allegedly held in remand at Al Raffa jail, after some DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) complained against her. The authorities even rejected her bail pleas but now things would be finally back to normalcy.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Amit had spoken about the case, “We are really saddened by this as we believe that Ruby has been framed. She has been doing a wonderful job and someone levied false accusation on her which caused the trouble. We believe in the judicial authorities and are hopeful that she will be back home soon.”

Before venturing into acting, Amit was a singer and rose to fame with his participation in Indian Idol. After seeing him on the show, Ruby developed a crush on him and sent him a friend request on a social networking site. Soon they started chatting and became friends only to fall in love soon. After being married for 10 years, the duo separated. However, Amit had been completely involved in getting his estranged wife out of jail.

