Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby in Dubai jail, TV actor maintains she was framed

Kasam actor Amit Tandon’s wife is locked up in a Dubai jail. Kasam actor Amit Tandon’s wife is locked up in a Dubai jail.

After news of TV actor Amit Tandon and his wife Ruby separation went public, the couple is back in news because of another shocking development. Ruby Tandon, who is a well-known dermatologist, has been remanded in a jail in Dubai. She was reportedly arrested for threatening some government officials.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Amit said, “Yes, she is still there and we are trying our best to get her out soon. I will be flying to Dubai next week to once again plead for her innocence.”

Ruby has a flourishing career in Mumbai with a lot of television celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt, producer Suhana Sinha, being in her clientele list. The dermatologist, as per sources, visits various countries for professional commitments, and during one of her trips last month, Ruby was allegedly held in remand at Al Raffa jail, after some DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) complained against her. It is said that her bail has also been rejected once.

Sharing more information on the case, Amit said, “We are really saddened by this as we believe that Ruby has been framed. She has been doing a wonderful job and someone levied false accusation on her which caused the trouble. We believe in the judicial authorities and are hopeful that she will be back home soon.”

Amit, before venturing into acting was a singer and rose to fame with his participation in Indian Idol. After seeing him on the show, Ruby developed a crush on him and sent him a friend request on a social networking site. Soon they started chatting and became friends only to fall in love soon. Married for 10 years, the couple has a seven-year-old daughter.

Amit is currently part of Colors’ show Kasam.

