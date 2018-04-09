Aman Gandotra on winning India’s Next Superstars: I cannot express my happiness in words

Aman Gandotra will star in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s next joint venture. Aman Gandotra will star in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s next joint venture.

Termed as the black horse in the competition, Jaipur boy Aman Gandotra surprised all when he was announced as the winner of India’s Next Superstars. Along with him, Mumbai born Natasha Bharadwaj won the trophy while Shruti Sharma received a special mention. As the champions of the show, Aman and Natasha will get a chance to star in judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s next joint venture. Aman shared that he was completely surprised when his name was announced but was overjoyed at the same time. “My gut feeling said that I can win it but Aashish and Harsh were great performers and had an equal chance. I was really anxious but now that I have the trophy with me, I am relieved,” the 20-year-old shared exclusively with indianexpress.com.

While Aman Gandotra had a slow start being almost on the verge of eviction time and again, after he found the humour angle in him, life changed. When asked what led him to his big win, Aman stated, “I think it was my confidence that got me to this feat. Before every act, you need to have a lot of belief to perform well and I got the faith through my hard work in the academy. It was my confidence that helped me find the comic timing in me and even made me do so well in the emotional act, in the semifinal round.” He also shared, “I really feel the Salim-Anarkali performance with the kids was the turning point in my journey. The kids brought in a lot of luck and positivity for me.”

Aman Gandotra stated that he is already flooded with offers from TVC, television serials and videos but he wants to focus on films at the moment. Also, not many know but Aman made an appearance in Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki, playing one of the affluent students. Talking about the same, he quipped, “I moved to Mumbai few years back and last year I received the offer from Yashraj. You won’t believe, I did not even ask about my role, payment and readily agreed to do the film, as it was an exciting offer. But now having won the show, I have understood the craft better and am waiting to be the face of Karan Johar and Rohit sir’s new film. I think I have matured and my life has changed a lot now.”

Interestingly, Aman was the only contestant, who made a buzz for his love angle in the show being linked to co-contestants Kanika Kapur and Angela Krislinzki. When we asked him if that took away his focus, Aman laughed to say, “Not at all, Kanika is a very close friend, but that’s about it. Also, it’s plain co-incidence that I did better after they were gone.”

Mahesh Bhatt made his presence felt in the series as the principal of the academy and the young Jaipur boy shared that it was because of him that the contestants could perform better. “It was a very different experience working with Mahesh sir and he actually got the best out of us. He is such a positive and humble person and would give us individual time whenever we faced any difficulties. He wasn’t a principal for us but a friend in disguise.” During one of his interactions with Mahesh Bhatt, Aman had confessed that he plays it hard so that biggies from the industry notice him. Laughing at his antics, the young star added, “I tried hard and now I am amazed by all the attention coming my way. I would always be like ‘koi to dekh lo’ and here I am the winner of this amazing show. I just can’t express in words how this feels.”

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, India’s Next Superstars wrapped up last night and Aman and Natasha along with shining trophies also took home a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and a film contract from Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

