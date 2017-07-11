Alka Kaushal has been wrongly trapped by a fraud, says brother Varun Badola on her imprisonment

Actor Varun Badola on his sister Alka Kaushal’s imprisonment: They’ve been wrongly trapped by a fraud. Actor Varun Badola on his sister Alka Kaushal’s imprisonment: They’ve been wrongly trapped by a fraud.

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Alka Kaushal being sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a district court in Punjab along with her mother has spread like wildfire. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Queen actor, who has also played substantial roles in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Swaragini and more, has been accused of not returning around Rs 50 lakh to an acquaintance. She has been blamed for money laundering and theft as her two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each bounced at the banks. Her mother theatre actor Vishwa Mohan Badola has also been sentenced to jail for two years along with Alka.

With Alka not available, indianexpress.com reached out to her brother Varun Badola to hunt more details. Varun, an acclaimed TV actor himself, has been part of shows like Koshish-Ek Asha, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Phir Subah Hogi, Tumhari Paakhi, Mere Angne Mein and more. He is also an active cricketer and is part of Celebrity Cricket League. Sharing his take, the actor said, “As the case is under jurisdiction, I cannot give many details. Yes, the news flashing around the verdict in media is true but we will appeal to the higher courts against it. It’s just one court that has declared it, we will fight the judgement.”

As per reports in Amar Ujala, “Advocate Sukhbir Singh said that Alka and her mother had borrowed 50 lakhs from an acquaintance, Avtar Singh. The money was borrowed with the promise of serial-making. When Avtar asked Alka to give back her money, he got 2 cheques of 25 lakhs each. But they got bounced. After that Avtar, filed a case against Alka and her mother in Malerkotla court.”

When quizzed further on the case, Varun grimly stated, “We are complying with the law and moving ahead in a legal way. They have been wrongly trapped by a fraud, but they got represented as culprits in court. We are hoping the matter resolves soon and we can get them both back home. We will be filing the petition and hope in a couple of days will be able to get a better clarity.”

Previously too Alka was sentenced to jail for two years in 2015 which Kaushal had avoided by petitioning the Sangrur Court. Now Sangrur’s district court upheld the order of Malerkortla court. Unfortunately, after two years, Sangrur’s district court decided to uphold the order of Malerkortla court.

