Alia Bhatt is overjoyed about TV series Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Her mother is the reason

Alia Bhatt is glad that her mother Soni Razdan has returned to the small screen after a long time with new TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar. It will also feature Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.

Soni, best known for her roles in shows like Buniyaad, Saahil, Junoon and Aur Phir Ek Din, was last seen on screen in Aisa Des Hai Mera in 2006. “Wohoo finally! All the best team ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’. So glad to have my mommy back on TV,” Alia posted on Twitter on Monday.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan, who has been in the industry for over three decades, feels that Indian films are moving ahead with new ideas but this can’t be said about the country’s TV shows.

Wohoo finally!!!! All be best team #LoveKaHaiIntezaar and @sidpmalhotra !!! So glad to have my mommy back on tv 😀🤗 2:30 guys don’t forget!!! http://t.co/kOCAyk7amG — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2017

She says the reason why she kept herself away from TV and did films and web series was she didn’t find the right content.

Asked whether there is any change in the ideologies of TV shows, Soni told IANS in an email interview: “Oh yes. Well isn’t that obvious? We have regressed so much. What happened to aspirational TV shows or our intelligent shows? So few out there now.

“Daily soaps are just not my scene. And it’s really hard for me to do things that I don’t believe in. The fare on TV was a world that I’m not familiar with. It’s totally alien to me and I couldn’t really imagine myself doing a role that has no depth. So I stayed away till this (Love Ka Hai Intezaar) came along as it looked interesting,” she said.

Besides Soni, Star Plus' Love Ka Hai Intezaar also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.

Soni is also waiting to begin her next directorial venture Love Affair. She will star in director Danish Renzu’s Pashmina alongside Suraj Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari as well.

