Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman become fresh faces of Star Plus new look

Star Plus has launched an array of shows that reflect the young contemporary India.

A new signature tune for channel Star Plus is composed by non other than Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and not only this, Alia Bhatt is featured in it. In the song, Alia steps into the world of the revamped channel and interacts with a variety of shows and characters. She takes the viewers along as she witnesses the new stories.

“What convinced me to associate with the channel is the similarity the brand and I share. We both give a lot of importance to our families, friends and relationships and understand their importance,” Alia said in a statement.

Alia shared the very video with caption, “Nayi nayi kahaniyaan jin mein hai kuchh Baat Nayi #RishtaWahiBaatNayi @StarPlus.” Watch Star Plus’ new look video here:

Nayi nayi kahaniyaan jin mein hai kuchh Baat Nayi#RishtaWahiBaatNayi @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/mESjfahNz0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 27, 2018

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Chandni RMW, the song has been composed by Ram Sampath and written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The channel’s new logo is the trademark red crystal star with the swoosh, now in gold dust signifying positivity, freshness and celebration of relationships.

Rahman, who has composed the signature tune, said: “While composing the sound identity, I kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive and which gives a sense of warmth.

“The tone had to be young, uplifting and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters showcased on the channel.”

Of late, Star Plus has launched an array of shows that reflect young contemporary India. While Sabse Smart Kaun gives people a chance of winning on the basis of common sense, Krishna Chali London is a narrative about boy-next-door Radhey.

Then there’s the story of Kullfi, a young girl in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and another story about the innocence of Mariam from Mariam Khan – Reporting Live.

Sanjay Gupta, Star India Managing Director said: “We are once again creating a new world of entertainment for today’s young and aspirational India – offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society.

“In keeping with the same spirit, the channel has also roped in one of the most talented and dynamic youth icons of the country, Alia Bhatt, as the face of the brand campaign.”

