Ali Asgar set to return with Farah Khan to host show Lip Sync Battle on Star Plus

Saas bahu sagas can take a break, as Star Plus seems to be upping its ante with reality series. After a successful run with Nach Baliye, it is back with Dance Plus 3. And the buzz around its upcoming reality shows is growing. After roping in Akshay Kumar as the judge of Laughter Challenge, a stand-up comedy show, it has announced another big bang show. International concept, Lip Sync Battle, which is quite hit all across the world, is making its way in India with Bollywood’s most favourite director-choreographer, Farah Khan.

The show is a powerhouse of entertainment where top Bollywood celebs would face off against each other in a fun filled dance battle while lip-syncing on iconic Bollywood numbers. Getting the stars into their fun mood, Lip Sync Battle promises to be the entertainment extravaganza. And here comes another update, popular comic star Ali Asgar will join Farah to add the humour quotient. Ali promises to be at his hilarious best with the guests.

Farah, who has been a popular judge on TV, took over Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss and has also anchored her cooking series Farah Ki Dawat. Ali, on the other hand recently moved out of The Kapil Sharma Show after a brawl ensued between Kapil and his co-stars Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar.

With Sunil and Chandan are facing the brunt of Kapil’s fury and arrogance, Ali silently decided to step out in support of his friends. Produced by Fremantle Productions, Maniesh Paul and Malaika Arora Khan have already shot for the episode.

