Ali Asgar reveals the real reason why he left Kapil Sharma Show, watch video

Ali Asgar, who entertained the television audience with his character of Naani on The Kapil Sharma Show, left many hearts broken after he decided to leave the comedy show. While Ali chose to keep mum and refused to talk to the media about his exit, speculations were rife that the comedian-actor left the show to support Sunil Grover in the infamous mid-air fight between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma. Now that Ali is all set to feature in a special episode, Supernight With Tubelight starring Salman Khan, and has also bagged a show with Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, he spoke to the media for the first time about him quitting the show.

When Ali was asked for a reason for leaving the Kapil Sharma Show, the actor said, “It is unfortunate. Whatever happened was not right and should not have happened. But sometimes you come at a position where you have to take a decision. I miss the show, I definitely do. I miss that stage, my team and that group of people. But there came a situation where I thought professionally there was no growth for me. I left the show on creative differences. My character became stagnant and there was no scope for its improvement. So, I took a step back.”

So does this mean that Ali didn’t quit the show because of Kapil’s rude behaviour? Well, Ali’s comment suggests so. After leaving Kapil’s show, Ali came along with Sunil Grover on a children reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar.

