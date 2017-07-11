Ali Asgar hints at things going fine with Kapil Sharma: I messaged him ‘get well soon’ and he replied

Ali Asgar sent a get-well soon message to Kapil Sharma. Ali Asgar sent a get-well soon message to Kapil Sharma.

Ali Asgar and Kapil Sharma might have parted ways but it seems they still maintain a cordial relationship. Recently, when Kapil fell ill, Ali made sure to ask about his health. Though he could not make it to meet him, he made sure to send his regards through a message. At an event in Mumbai where Ali was present to promote his upcoming TV series Drama Company, he said, “I couldn’t meet Kapil because I was rehearsing for The Drama Company but I messaged him, ‘Get well soon,’ and he replied.”

Kapil recently went live through his Facebook account where he explained that he has not been doing well in terms of health. He took some time out of his film shooting and made sure to speak to his fans who have been worrying about him and wanted to know if he is alright. In the video, he spoke about what happened on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when he had to cancel the shoot with Jab Harry Met Sejal actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. He said, “We were shooting and I was low on energy. Maybe I fainted because I overburdened myself with work and took a lot of stress.”

He also addressed a few questions which were directed towards his and Sunil Grover’s spat that had been in news for months now. When someone asked him about the return of Sunil to his show, he said, “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to.”

Another social media user commented on Kapil being incapable of handling stardom to which the Firangi actor said, “Everyone goes through bad phases of life, so it’s not true. Moreover, nobody has the original information on what happened. So, if I will ever get a chance I will explain it all.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd