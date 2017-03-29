Ali Asgar has not quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Then what is he doing in Trideviyan?

According to sources, actor Ali Asgar is set to do a cameo in Trideviyan. According to sources, actor Ali Asgar is set to do a cameo in Trideviyan.

Several reports have been doing the rounds that actor Ali Asgar has joined the cast of Trideviyan after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show over his apparent fight with Kapil Sharma. But now, it has been learnt that the comedian was signed for a cameo on the SAB TV show a month ago, much before the controversy around him broke out.

Ali hasn’t been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show since Kapil and Sunil Grover’s showdown on the way back from the Australia trip of the show’s cast. It was reported that Kapil abused Ali when he tried to pacify the duo, due to which the actor stopped coming to shoots. Around the same time, Ali’s look from Trideviyan surfaced online, sparking speculation that he had moved on from The Kapil Sharma Show.

An insider, however, told indianexpress.com that there is absolutely no connection between Ali’s stint on Trideviyan and his absence from Kapil’s show. “It was out a month ago that Ali would do a cameo. It is absurd that people are saying he has left TKSS and joined Trideviyan, when in reality it is just a cameo. He will be on the show for a few episodes only,” the source said.

Ali finished the Trideviyan shoot today, and his track is expected to go on air tomorrow. The actor has been lying low as far as the The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is concerned. He reportedly, wants to keep mum as he thinks too much has already been written about the issue.

Ali is expected to join The Kapil Sharma Show shoot today.

