Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 reaches Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. What is he up to?

Akshay Kumar will be seen in the Thursday's episode of popular TV shows, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Savdhaan India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 9, 2017 6:01 pm
Akshay kumar, akshay kumar jolly llb 2, akshay kumar bhabiji ghar par hain, akshay kumar bhabhiji ghar par hain, akshay kumar jolly llb 2 promotions, akshay kumar small screen promotions, akshay kumar savdhaan india, akshay kumar lawyer, akshay kumar movie promotion, saumya tandon akshay kumar fan, saumya tandon bhaiji ghar par hain, saumya tandon role bhabiji ghar par hain, saumya tandon, jolly llb 2 release date, akshay kumar news, akshay kumar updates, television news, television updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Akshay Kumar with the star cast of popular TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 is just a day away from its release and the actor is busy promoting the film on every platform. From small screen to social media, Akshay is leaving no chance to pull the Bollywood buffs to theatres to watch his courtroom drama.

Now, the Khiladi Kumar has reached the sets of popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain to pique the interest of small screen audiences. “Aaj raat ghar par rahiye aur dekhiye Jolly ko #BhabhiJiGharParHai pe @AndTVOfficial par 10.30 pm baje! #1DayToJollyLLB2,” Akshay wrote on Twitter while posting his picture with the team of the show.

Saumya Tandon who essays the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan in the show too shared her picture with the Khiladi Kumar. Her post suggests that she is an ardent fan of the star as she was all praises for Akshay. While posting the picture on her Instagram account, Saumya wrote, “Shooting with the #khiladi on the sets of #Bhabhiji , punctual, disciplined and professional, pleasure to work with you. Best wishes to @akshaykumar for #jollyllb2 , really looking forward to this film.”

Apart from the comedy show, Akshay Kumar will also be seen hosting the upcoming episode of popular TV show Savdhaan India. According to a source from the set, Akshay had allocated three hours to the show and finished shooting his portions in 40 minutes straight.

“He had read the script before reaching the venue and when he met the director and the team, he had his inputs ready. These were incorporated in the script and despite all this and taking his shots from different angles, he finished shooting in 40 minutes straight,” the source said.

The episode of the Life OK show featuring Akshay will be aired on Thursday ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

