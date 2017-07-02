Akshay Kumar turns judge for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. Can you be his best stand up comedian? Watch video

Akshay Kumar is now set to be a super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. Akshay Kumar is now set to be a super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5.

We have seen Akshay Kumar earlier on television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Masterchef India. But the actor who has made us roll down on the floor laughing with a number of his roles is now set to be a super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. Isn’t this exciting? The actor himself took to social media to make an announcement about the same.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to post the video of the return of the show with caption, “Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus.”

Comedy is something Akshay is really good at and so his association with the show is a big news indeed. The makers of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge have roped Akshay for the return of the show which started back in the year 2005, and saw as many as four seasons. The very show gave us talented comedians like Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and stars of comedy reality shows – Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar as well. And the number of times Akshay has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show does prove his love of comedy!

Check The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 super judge Akshay Kumar’s tweet here:

Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/gA57oHvOzG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

Akshay Kumar is a super busy actor and he is still busy with his films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and has also started to shoot for Gold in London. In fact, his look in the film was just revealed right after the star informed his fans about his next small screen outing. The film Gold, is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey.

For a long time, the National Award winning superstar has been delivering one hit after another while working on scripts with promising content, but to see him as a super judge on a reality show is surely going to be different!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd