Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to go on air from September 30, see photo

Finally! The on-air date of Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is out. A source close to indianexpress.com confirmed that the show will premiere on September 30 at 8pm. Returning to television after nine years, the comedy show will have Akshay as the super judge along with comedians Mallika Dua and Zakir Khan who will also mentor the contestants on the show. Also, Hussain Dalal, who has penned dialogues for movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States, will be seen co-judging and mentoring the show.

In the first episode, the audience will witness the one-liners and the hilarious act of comedian Raju Srivastava who will appear as the guest artist. Raju was a participant in the first season of the show and also walked away with the runner-up trophy then. The first season was judged by Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Until now, Akshay who has been a huge fan of comedy has been extensively involved in the show. The first promo which saw him pregnant with his six comedian kids created a laughter riot among television viewers and the wait for the comedy show got a little more exciting.

Talking about being a part of the show, Akshay earlier said, “When the makers approached me for the show, I immediately gave a nod, because of my love for the genre and I understand how difficult as a profession/passion it is to make people laugh. With such an interesting concept and script to launch the announcement of the show, I didn’t shy away to be called the ‘first pregnant man’ of the nation as being an actor and an artist, I always believe in being versatile with all my projects.”

To make the show an interesting journey for the viewers and the contestants, the makers of the show have introduced various challenges.

