Ajay Devgn to appear in Amitabh Bachchan’s new TV show

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: June 27, 2017 4:45 pm
After Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Kapil Sharma, actor Ajay Devgn will be coming on megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s new TV show “Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi”.

The actor, who has shared screen space with Big B in films like “Khakee” and in a song of “Bol Bachchan”, will shoot for the Star Plus show on Saturday, read a statement.

“Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi” celebrates uncommon people’s kindness towards society and will showcase the journeys of people, who went against all odds to help the society improve and worked as an inspiration for others to change their outlook. The show will go on air on October 18.

In the promos of the show, Amitabh can be seen dancing in a very unique way and in an avatar which people have not seen of him earlier.

According to a source, Ajay was really moved by the concept of the show and was very enthusiastic about being part of it.

