Aisha director Rajashree Ojha set to produce television show Bin Kuch Kahe

Zee TV will air a new romantic comedy series, starring Shamata Anchan and Sameer Arora.

Indian television is primarily known for content high on melodrama, with hardly any space for light-hearted slice-of-life shows. The ones at the helm — channels and show producers — argue that there is just a small audience for such dramas and hence they prefer churning out what gets them a higher TRP. Rajshree Ojha, the director of popular Sonam Kapoor starrer, Aisha, doesn’t think so. She believes that Indian audience is more than ready for realistic stories on television and it’s about time makers go the extra mile. With that intention, Rajshree has developed a romantic comedy series, Bin Kuch Kahe.

The finite show, to be aired on Zee TV, is touted as a youthful love story with a dose of family drama. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Rajshree spoke about her new venture, the need of romantic-comedies on television and how the content across the border inspires her.

“I am a big fan of romantic comedies. For a long time, I was wanting to do a rom-com on television. Thankfully, Zee liked my idea. There’s too much drama on TV, so I think it needs a good dose of light-hearted shows. Bin Kuch Kahe is a start-to-end series about two young journalists, who fall in love with each other. The show is urban in its feel and has a realistic tone. Besides the romance, the show focuses on various family issues. It has a working single mother and her struggles. It is like Kapoor & Sons in nature,” Rajshree said about the drama, which stars newcomer Sameer Arora and Shamata Anchan, who was last seen in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s TV series Everest.

Romantic-comedies are a hit on the big screen but haven’t found a footing on the small screen; there have been few and far between. Rajshree, however, feels the young audience — people who are exposed to international content wants such shows to be made in our country as well. “Our audience is absolutely ready. We are fans of How I Met Your Mother. So, we also want to watch something like that on our screens. I have been a television buff but honestly, I don’t find anything great on Indian TV. I am sure there are people like me, who are waiting for something interesting and relatable in fiction genre to watch,” she said.

Rajshree, in fact, makes a point that the success of Pakistani shows in India were a clear indication that people want better quality. The director-producer said that she was amazed by some of the Pakistani romantic-comedies and felt inspired to do something on television. “I started to watch Indian Television shows regularly post the launch of Zindagi channel. The shows aired on it were of high quality. I became a fan. I remember watching this rom-com, Aun Zara, and instantly felt that I should do something on those lines. Aun Zara had a simple story but told in such an entertaining manner. That’s what is missing from our screens. Hopefully, with Bin Kuch Kahe, I will be able to deliver something enjoyable.”

