After twin daughters, Karanvir Bohra finds twin sisters on India’s Best Judwaah, see photos

Karanvir Bohra definitely has a special connection with the twin community. After being blessed with twin daughters, the actor signed up to host India’s Best Judwaah, a show where 11 twins fight to win the title. Interestingly, the show is created and produced by India’s most popular twins – Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. Now, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the actor received a sweet surprise from one of the contestant duos. Shweta and Savita, the participants from Himachal Pradesh tied a rakhi to Karanvir, after they got to know that his sister Meenakshi is not in the country.

Committed to shooting for the show, Shweta and Savita couldn’t go home to celebrate Rakshabandhan with their brother. They have always been fond of Karanvir and when the duo got to know that Karanvir will miss celebrating the festival with his sister abroad, they planned a beautiful surprise for him on the sets. The actor was floored with their act and was left emotional, having found a double dose of sisterly love from these contestants.

Talking about the same, Karanvir said, “I was surprised and happy at the same time when both these petite girls walked into my vanity with an Aarti thali and reveal that they wanted to make me their elder brother. I was nostalgic and missed Meenakshi (my sister) as she is not around during Raksha Bandhan this year. The girls shared that they are similarly missing their brother. It was a very happy moment for me as I now not only have twin daughters but twin sisters also as a part of my life.”

