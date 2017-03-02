After Simar, now Prem leaves Sasural Simar Ka

Dheeraj Dhoopar joined the cast of Sasural Simar Ka in 2013 after Shoaib Ibrahim left. Dheeraj Dhoopar joined the cast of Sasural Simar Ka in 2013 after Shoaib Ibrahim left.

After Dipika Kakar aka Simar left her sasural, her on-screen husband Dheeraj Dhoopar too has decided to quit the show, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor will be shooting for the last episode on March 8. He confirmed the

Dheeraj is leaving the show in search for greener pastures. The actor is looking out for better work opportunities and wishes to work in a romantic show. And if he does not find any good script anytime soon, the actor is planning to work on his body and return in an all new avatar.

Dheeraj joined the cast of the show in 2013 after Shoaib Ibrahim left. In his four-year association with the show, Dheeraj became a household name. The actor garnered love from the fans of the show which has been running for six years now.

Last year in November, Dheeraj tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years Vinny Arora who played Tina in Colors TV show Udaan. The duo first met on the sets Zee TV show, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.

Also read | Sasural Simar Ka: Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar replaces Dipika Kakar as Simar

It seems like the season of exits in the television industry. Sasural Simar Ka happens to be the second show after Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai whose lead pair quit one after the other. In January, Dipika — who always maintained that she would be a part of the show till it ended — finally bid adieu to the show. Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar who is making her TV comeback after seven years has taken her place. Now, it will be interesting to know whether the makers of the show will choose the cliched way of killing off the character or they will hunt for the third Prem Bharadwaj now.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd