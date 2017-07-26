After hosting a chat show, TV actor Anuj Sachdeva now aspires to be a stand-up comedian

Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in TV shows Bebo, Chhanchhan, Swaragini and movies like Hawai Hawai, Love Shagun and more. Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in TV shows Bebo, Chhanchhan, Swaragini and movies like Hawai Hawai, Love Shagun and more.

Jack of many trades, trying to master some – This seems to be the mantra of Anuj Sachdeva. The popular actor, who is currently seen grilling celebs from all fields through his chat show Get Access with Anuj, is all set to debut as a stand-up comedian. Open to participating in open mic events, Anuj is also looking forward to creating a show for the digital space.

The show has been lapped by all for being candid, entertaining and humorous.

Overwhelmed with the response, Anuj is now looking forward to starting his own web channel and wants to try his hands at stand-up comedy. “This show has opened doors of opportunities. I want to do things I’ve never done before. My friends think I’ll make an awesome stand-up comedian. I would love to enroll myself for open mic nights that are hosted at various watering holes in the city. If it hits the right note, I would love to take it to the digital space and produce my own show. I have modelled. I act and now hosting. I have also been a radio jockey. There’s so much more to explore,” he said.

The actor believes Get Access with Anuj has changed him in more ways than one. “I am an introvert by nature. I talk less and I have very few friends. But through the chat show, I have discovered a new side to me where I am able to engage the guests in constant banter. I do talk now about a variety of things and I am at ease doing that.”

Shedding more light on his new-found love for stand-up comedy, Anuj added, “I have immense respect for stand-up comedians and feel they are doing a fabulous job. No matter what goes on in their mind, one has to put on a smile and make others laugh. My friends are always smiling and laughing around me. I think I am cut to be a stand-up comedian. I need to keep trying new things to be able to stimulate my mind creatively.”

