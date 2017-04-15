After failing to bring back Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma now gives up on persuading Ali Asgar too?

Ali Asgar has been missing from action from last four weeks. Ali Asgar has been missing from action from last four weeks.

Kapil Sharma’s on-screen bua Upasana Singh might still be hopeful for a reconciliation between Kapil and his onscreen family, but looks like Kapil himself has given up on persuading the trio – Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who have reportedly called it quits from The Kapil Sharma Show. A few days ago, a source close to Kapil’s team informed indianexpress.com that the actor-comedian has tried all stops to bring back the spine of his show, Sunil Grover, and has now stopped making efforts. Kapil has now apparently dropped Ali Asgar from the show too. Well, that’s what his Twitter handle suggests.

As we were scrolling through Ali Asgar’s Twitter followers, we were surprised to not find Kapil’s name on the list. The actor, who played the character of Naani on the Kapil Sharma show, however is still following Kapil, but it looks like this is Kapil’s way of ending all the ties with Ali who has been associated with him from the past four years. Now, does that mean Kapil’s childhood friend Chandan is the next one to be unfollowed by him?

Kapil Sharma celebrating Ali Asgar’s birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma celebrating Ali Asgar’s birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar has been missing from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show from the time Sunil and Kapil indulged in an altercation. It was being reported that Kapil abused Ali while he was trying to make peace between the two comedians. Hurt with Kapil’s rude and indecent behaviour Ali boycotted the show and went incommunicado from past four weeks. Kapil was also said to have said that Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar, and Kiku Sharda are ‘daily wage earners’.

Meanwhile, Ali’s appearance in the show Trideviyan raised many doubts about him quitting Kapil Sharma show. But an insider refuted the rumours saying there is absolutely no connection between Ali’s stint on Trideviyan and his absence from Kapil’s show.

Ali Asgar with Shah Rukh Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ali Asgar with Shah Rukh Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apparently, Kapil made his best efforts to bring back the star performers of his show and apologised to them. But now he is putting his energies into building a new team. A source to the show told indianexpress.com, “When you keep trying, apologise, try over and over again to convince someone and the person is still unmoved, then there’s no point left. Kapil has stopped taking any effort now. He did a lot and he had enough. Not only him, a lot of other people involved with the show, the topmost authorities tried talking to Sunil but he is not ready to change his mind.”

