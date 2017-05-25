After claims of cheating, Sunil Grover’s Ahmedabad show with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar cancelled

Sunil Grover had to perform in Ahmedabad with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale on May 27. Sunil Grover had to perform in Ahmedabad with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale on May 27.

Earlier in the month when the news about Sunil Grover bringing back his ‘comedy family’ came out, many fans of the actor-comedian could not hold back their excitement and were eagerly waiting for his live gig in Ahmedabad on May 27. But since Sunil Grover aka Doctor Mashoor Gulati has become controversy’s favourite child, the show now stands cancelled. Reason? According to Rajpal Shah, a residence of Ahmedabad and an event organiser by profession, Sunil Grover cheated him. He even booked Sunil and organiser of the event Devang Shah for criminal conspiracy against him.

A few days back Rajpal Shah filed a complaint against Sunil Grover and alleged that Devang and Sunil’s manager promised to organise an event with the comedian. But they breached the contract later and were organising a similar show at a different location and Sunil was being paid a higher amount this time. Clarifying his stance around the controversy, Sunil told indianexpress.com that he cancelled the show with Rajpal because he proposed to change the date of the show and since Sunil was unavailable on that date he had to opt out of it.

But now the officials of The Arena by TransStadia (venue of Sunil’s show in Ahmedabad) have announced that the show stands cancelled due to legal trouble. They released a statement on their social media and apologised to the fans of the comedian. The statement read, “Due to unavoidable circumstances we have been forced to cancel The Comedy Family show at The Arena by TransStadia on 27th May 2016. Ticket refunds will be initiated by BookMyShow and the refund amount will be processed within 10 working days. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Sunil Grover was all excited to go to Ahmedabad and perform with his team members — Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale for the show. If it would have happened, this would have been the first time that the old team of Kapil Sharma’s show would have came back together after they left the show.

Now we eagerly await the announcement of Sunil Grover’s next live gig with his ‘comedy family’.

