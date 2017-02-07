After Bigg Boss 10, Mona Lisa is doing a film with husband Vikrant. See pics

Mona Lisa will be next seen in the movie Jai Shree Ram with husband Vikrant. Mona Lisa will be next seen in the movie Jai Shree Ram with husband Vikrant.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa was one contestant who kept the oomph quotient of the Bigg Boss house on an all-time high. Be it her bikini appearances, her sizzling dance moves or her chemistry with fellow contestant Manu Punjabi, all made her stay in the show for a long time.

Mona Lisa married Vikrant Singh Rajput on the national television in the Bigg Boss house and soon got voted out from the show. But the Bhojpuri actor is back to doing what she does best and is back with a film and this time her co-star will be none other than her real-life love and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Mona Lisa, in a series of post on her social media account, revealed the name of her upcoming film with Vikrant, “Shooting Starts For “JAI SHREE RAM.”She also posted her photo from the sets of the movie.

This is the first time that Mona Lisa will be sharing the screen with Vikrant. She shared her look from the movie and captioned the image as “1st Movie Together after our “GRAND DAY” our BEST DAY ….JAI SHREE RAM.” Her relationship with Vikrant went through a rough patch after reports about her growing closeness with Manu did the rounds. But as they say, all’s well that ends well.

See pics from Mona Lisa’s upcoming movie with Vikrant.

Apart from being a Bhojpuri leading lady, the actor has also appeared in several Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She also appeared in Bollywood flicks Blackmail and Bunty Aur Babli. In Bunty Aur Babli, she was among the back-up dancers during a song.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd