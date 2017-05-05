Adult film actor, Monica Castelino, to join as a permanent member in The Kapil Sharma Show?

Monica Castelino has also worked in a few Bollywood films and television shows. Monica Castelino has also worked in a few Bollywood films and television shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show is on a spree of hiring talents after its comics Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar walked out after a mid-air fight with Kapil. Falling TRPs, stale jokes and even plagiarism allegations have come the way of the show which was once number one on rating charts. A DNA report now says that a new entrant has joined Kapil’s show and it is former adult film actor Monica Castelino. Her past works include films such as Men Not Allowed and Kama Sundri.

Monica Castelino has also worked in TV shows Har Mard Ka Dard, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai, The Great Indian Family Drama, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Maniben.Com and Akbar Birbal, according to the website nettv4u. She has also done a special number in the 2009 Bollywood film, Dekh Bhai Dekh: Laughter Behind Darkness. Her entrance in the Kapil Sharma Show might act as a turning point in her career as the show still has popularity and prominence in the entertainment industry.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the popular television shows which had brought Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar to the limelight. It had higher TRPs than popular television shows like Koffee With Karan, which is hosted by Bollywood’s biggie, Karan Johar and had various Bollywood stars as their guest. Kapil and Sunil’s fight put paid to all that.

Meanwhile, the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fight seem far from getting over. The two had a brawl when they were flying back to Delhi from Australia after an event. Kapil, under the influence of liquor, had insulted Sunil Grover and since then the latter broke all ties with him. However, Kapil had openly apologised to Sunil and requested him to return to the show. But the present scenario between the two does not show any hint of patch up.

