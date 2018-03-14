Feel sorry for what happened: Aditya Narayan on accident

Aditya Narayan feels sorry for his recent accident that left two injured on Monday. Aditya Narayan feels sorry for his recent accident that left two injured on Monday.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya, who was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into an autorickshaw, on Tuesday said it was an “unfortunate” accident and he was sorry about it. Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri on Monday, leaving two persons injured. He is now out on bail.

“It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened… Soon after the accident, I took the driver and a woman passenger in the auto rickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where they are recuperating,” Aditya said in a statement. Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), the passenger, were injured in the accident.

Aditya said that he would bear their medical expenses. Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was released on bail for a Rs 10,000 personal bond as the offenses are bailable.

Providing more details about the accident, a police official from Versova police station said, “A senior police officer from Versova police station gave more details about the accident, “Today, an accident happened in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri West, Mumbai between Auto Rickshaw No.MH 02 DU 9827 and Motorcar Mercedes Benz No. MH 14 FZ 6000. The said motor car collided with the back of the Auto Rickshaw. The driver of motor car Mercedes Benz name Aditya Udit Narayan (son of singer Udit Narayan) had taken them (injured woman and driver of rickshaw) to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.”

