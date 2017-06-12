Aditi Mittal to headline Netflix show Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

In a welcome move, Netflix India has signed comedian Aditi Mittal for Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say. In a welcome move, Netflix India has signed comedian Aditi Mittal for Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say.

Amazon recently signed as many as 14 Indian stand-up all-male comedians for one of their digital shows. The fact that there was not a single woman on the show raised some eyebrows but the whole episode was soon forgotten. Now, in a welcome move, Netflix India has signed comedian Aditi Mittal for Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say. Netflix wrote on their Twitter page, “That’s right! @awryaditi is coming soon to Netflix with ‘Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say’.”

“Having a platform like Netflix is a dream come true for anyone in entertainment and comedy today. Even while I give this quote for the press release I have to pinch myself to confirm that this is real. The journey of this show has been absolutely exhilarating. I hope Netflix fans all over the world will enjoy the show as much as I have in making it,” Aditi was quoted in a statement released by Netflix.

The show will premiere on Netflix on July 18 and will be available to 100 million members across 190 countries globally, reported IANS. Swati Shetty, Director of Content Acquisition, Netflix, said, “Aditi’s success reflects the growing pool of Indian stand-up comedy talent that is already gaining international recognition.” Aditi who has performed in India, Britain and the US will also make her debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this year with her show “another field Idiot”.

That’s right! @awryaditi is coming soon to Netflix with “Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say”. pic.twitter.com/qh3QzhNJSg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

When Aditi was asked if comedy field is more sexist than another fields during a digital show Film Companion, Aditi said, “Let’s not act like there’s not a problem. I think there is a lack of investment in young women who are getting into comedy. I am not the only female comedian right now. These guys have been making money for years now. That came to me probably a year ago.”

