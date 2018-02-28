Adam Scott confirmed for Big Little Lies season 2

Adam Scott joins the star cast of Big Little Lies season 2. Adam Scott joins the star cast of Big Little Lies season 2.

Actor Adam Scott has been confirmed to return for the second season of the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies. The Parks and Recreation alum played the role of Ed Mackenzie, the bearded husband of Reese Witherspoon’s character Madeline. Season two will see Ed being “forced to confront major challenges in his marriage with Madeline”, reported Variety.

Earlier, HBO had confirmed that actors Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz were also returning for the second season of the show. Dern will reprise her role of Renata Klein for which she bagged an Emmy and a Golden Globe, while Woodley will be back in the character of Jane Chapman. Kravitz will reprise her role of Bonnie Carlson.

The studio had also announced that multiple Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep was cast in the show. She will play the character of Mary Louise Wright. The second season of the show will revolve around Jane and Ziggy’s life after Perry Wright’s death. While Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons from her past, Reneta faces new struggles in her marriage.

HBO has announced the second of the popular series in December which is expected to return with the star cast from its first season. The seven episodes series will be helmed by Andrea Arnold. While Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will once again be the executive producers for the show.

The first season of the show which aired on HBO in 2017 managed to bag eight Primetime Emmy awards.

