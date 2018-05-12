Birthday girl Adaa Khan is truly a woman of steel

Adaa Khan played negative lead in Naagin 2. Adaa Khan played negative lead in Naagin 2.

Right in the middle of your normal life, what if fate decides to give you a surprise? Born and brought up in Mumbai, Adaa Khan was like any college goer, when she was spotted at a cafe shop and offered an ad. A student of Psychology, she took up the offer for fun, not realising what destiny had in store for her. The birthday girl after a successful stint in modelling made her entry in the TV industry with Palampur Express in 2009. Just a year short of a decade, Adaa has not only found a comfortable position as a top-rated actor but also earned tremendous amount of love from all quarters.

Now if you are wondering why we called this petite girl a woman of steel, here you go. The first reason being her risky career decisions. When you are new in the entertainment industry and looking to find a strong foothold as a ‘heroine’ not many would take the chance of playing a negative role. Adaa, very early in her profession, made a remarkable decision that luckily turned her fate. Just a couple of shows old, she took up Amrit Manthan, wherein she had to portray the character of a mean and selfish sister. While veterans would have given a second thought of playing such a grey character, the young Adaa got into the groove from the first episode. Her confidence and passion towards her craft was presented well through the show and the industry took notice of this emerging star, who wasn’t afraid to experiment and believed in versatility from the word go.

And while Amrit Manthan boosted Adaa’s career, playing the negative lead in Naagin 2 only made her reach greater heights. Being pitted against Mouni Roy, who had an author backed role and a guy to romance on-screen, Adaa shone in her own way. It’s surprising to see this angelic face portray anguish and agony so seamlessly and convincingly. She is one actor who hasn’t been nervous of being associated with multi-starrers for she knows, no matter how many actors come on-screen, Adaa will shine on her own.

On one hand, the girl was fulfilling her dreams of being a star and on the other, her personal life was only becoming traumatic. In 2013, Adaa lost her mother to cancer. Time and again, she has maintained that she was really close to her mother and her loss left a void in her life, that can never be filled. While her loss was eating her up, she gathered courage through her work and believing that her mother will always remain her guiding angel, she plunged into work. We guess it’s indeed her mother’s blessing that Adaa managed to attain such stardom so early in her career. She sports a beautiful tattoo with the word Mom, that’s decorated with wings and a halo, depicting the belief that she is the angel in her life.

And while she was still grappling with loss of her mother, her boyfriend Ankit Gera cheated on her, not once, twice but thrice. In a recent chat show shoot, Adaa had shared how she had a terrible experience in love and after forgiving him thrice, there came a point when she knew it wasn’t worth it. Her relationship became the talk of the town. It was discussed not only on tabloids and gossip websites but also at parties and sets. While in her heart, like any jilted lover, Adaa was completely broken but she handled the situation with grace and never let it turn ugly. Even though she confessed the breakup made her suicidal, today having evolved and come out stronger, she is full of life and we completely love her spirit.

Now the firebrand travels alone, explores life and has become an inspiration to many. Adaa has taught us well that life is a roller coaster ride. It’s up to you to choose whether you want to get scared and cry or enjoy the thrill and laugh out your worries. Today, as Adaa turns 29, we salute her fierceness and ‘adaa’ to live life to the fullest. And a very happy birthday!

