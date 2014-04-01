Actress Sara Gilbert marries longtime girlfriend

Sara Gilbert came out in 2010. (Reuters)

‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Sara Gilbert has tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Linda Perry.

The 39-year-old actress married the Rock performer on Sunday in an intimate ceremony, reported E! Online. Perry, 48, had proposed to Gilbert almost one year ago at

a Los Angeles park.

“We go to a park, and we have food and we’re eating it, it’s really sweet and there’s this guy sitting playing guitar, like a street musician, and he starts playing this song that we love.”

She goes to her backpack and she pulls out these T-shirts and the first T-Shirt says ‘will’ and then puts on another T-shirt and it says, ‘you,’ then ‘marry’, ‘me’. It was the most amazing proposal ever,” Gilbert said.

Perry had also made sure all their family members were there to witness the beautiful moment.

Gilbert, who came out in 2010, said that her co-star Johnny Galecki had helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

