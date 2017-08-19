Actors can luckily live many lives through their profession: Arun Singh Rana

Arun Singh Rana will play an inspector in Star Bharat’s upcoming drama Kaal Bhairav Ka Rahasya. Arun Singh Rana will play an inspector in Star Bharat’s upcoming drama Kaal Bhairav Ka Rahasya.

An actor’s life is definitely a blessed one. During their career, they manage to don various avatars, giving a chance to them to live many lives. One such actor is Arun Singh Rana, who after his debut in Mahabharat has managed to enact various characters on the small screen. All set to play an inspector in Star Bharat’s upcoming drama Kaal Bhairav Ka Rahasya, the actor told indianexpress.com, “In a time when there is so much competition and even after years of hard work, people do not manage to fulfill their professional goals. I feel lucky to be an actor and enjoy the pleasures of different professions through my job, without even training for it. Doctors, engineers, businessman, we can live all these vocations, even if it’s only on the screen.”

Arun, who played the young Pandu in Star Plus Mahabharat, grabbed the chance to play a star kabaddi player in Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was then seen in negative roles in Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum and Kasam. Talking about his career, Arun said, “When you debut with a mythological show, people tell you that you will get typecasted and get offered similar roles. But I have been really lucky to get to play different roles in all my shows. Even though my last outings were negative characters, I will be playing a positive police officer in Rahasya. He has a very interesting attitude towards his job and life. Just seeing myself in the uniform is giving me a great high. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, Bollywood has seen lead actors playing police officers in the most impressive ways. It’s my small effort to strengthen my foothold in the industry and I hope people enjoy my performance.”

Lastly, talking about Life OK rebranding itself as Star Bharat and the new content, the actor said, “Change is always a great thing and the channel is promoting the idea that one shouldn’t have any fear in trying something new and different. It’s a well-thought idea and will definitely touch people’s heart. Each show that’s planned to launch in the platform has such a strong content. Our daily Rahasya is a thriller, with a horror and supernatural angle, and will leave audience hooked with its content. As an actor, it is not just a learning experience but also an enriching one when you get associated with good projects.”

Kaal Bhairav Ka Rahasya will also star Iqbal Khan, Rahul Sharma and Chhavi Pandey in the lead roles. It is being helmed by Ravi Garani, who has produced shows like Krishna Rukmini, Amruthavarshini, Aragini, Avanu Mattu Shravani in Kannada TV industry. Star Bharat, the new avatar of Life OK, will go live with shows like Inteqaam, Om Shanti Om, Apne and Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal from August 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd