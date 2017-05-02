I was fed up and scared: Sonarika Bhadoria on being allegedly stalked

Sonarika Bhadoria broke the internet last year for shutting her haters from slut shaming her. Sonarika Bhadoria broke the internet last year for shutting her haters from slut shaming her.

Television actor Sonarika Bhadoria aka Parvati from Life Ok’s Devon ke Dev…Mahadev can breathe a sigh of relief now as the guy, who allegedly stalked her for months, sending her lewd messages, has been arrested. The college student from Kurar village in Maharashtra apparently got Sonarika’s number around October last year and began sending her obscene messages and phootgraphs.

After the actor blocked his number, he used other numbers to contact her. Finally in February, Sonarika registered a complaint. “He was repeatedly messaging me and calling me since seven-eight months. I was fed up and scared by seeing his messages. When I blocked his number, he used other numbers to contact me. He used at least 25 numbers to contact me. When I switched off my phone for a few days, he started calling my relatives and father. Initially, I ignored but in February, I approached the police and filed a complaint,” Sonarika was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

The police got hold of his call data records and the 23-year-old man was arrested from his village and brought to Mumbai last week. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. The accused, reportedly, wanted to marry the actor, and when she refused, he threatened to commit suicide. Talking about it, a police official told Mid-day, “The accused was constantly sending objectionable and obscene messages as well as photos to the actor since October 2016. She got scared of the messages and blocked his number several times, but he would use different numbers to harass her. The actress then visited us in February and registered the complaint.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd