Abigail Pande’s mother’s expensive jewellery goes missing on flight back from Aashka’s wedding

After making merry during Aashka Goradia’s wedding in Ahmedabad, little did Abigail Pande know that she and her family will face such a major crisis. Her parents, who were travelling back on an Indigo flight, were shocked to see their luggage allegedly mishandled. Noticing the locks opened, they were aghast to see a gold jewellery set missing from the bag. Not just that, two expensive perfume bottles were also stolen from another bag. Though the actor and her parents have been constantly in touch with the authorities, no solution has been found.

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Abigail shared her ordeal, “As soon as my dad picked up his bags, he saw the lock missing on one and the zip slightly opened. He informed the same to one of the ground staff, who asked him to check the luggage. As soon as he opened it, they were shocked to see my mother’s expensive gold jewellery missing- a necklace, a pair of earrings and two bangles. They decided to check the other bag, and shockingly two perfume bottles were missing from it. The staff present recorded the complaint and asked them to send an official mail. From then, they are just trying to ward off the accusation and are not helping us find the thief. We are sure that the robbery happened in Ahmedabad during the scanning. Rather than going through the CCTV footages they are shrugging off the matter.”

The actor and her family were further left stunned when the response from the Indigo authorities came to their mail. “I don’t know if it was a case of blindly copying a fixed format but they are so indifferent towards their customer that they sent a mail to my dad with all wrong information. It was mail describing a case happened in Hyderabad. It just proves how irresponsible the team has been with us. They are putting the blame on us stating that we shouldn’t have carried valuable things but there was a lock, and it would take only minutes to find the culprit if they decide to investigate.”

Abigail also posted a series of tweets but that has also not got the authorities’ attention.

Parents took an @IndiGo6E flight. Locks from bags missing and expensive stuff from check in baggage. So disheartened. Never flying with them — Abigail :) :)) (@abigail_pande) December 4, 2017

Have flown with expensive items before but I guess other airlines are more trustworthy. @indigo6E didn’t even find out who did this! — Abigail :) :)) (@abigail_pande) December 11, 2017

After just making me wait for days @IndiGo6E still has no response for my mom’s missing jewellery. NEVER FLY INDIGO. — Abigail :) :)) (@abigail_pande) December 11, 2017

Here are the pictures of the mail exchanged between Abigail’s father and the flight authorities.

“The worst part is that they want to shut us by offering us Rs 1000 as a compensation. It’s so disgusting on their part. We hope they can find the thief soon and no other customer has to go through such a harrowing experience,” concluded Abigail.

The actor was last seen in Nach Baliye 8 along with her boyfriend Sanam Johar.

