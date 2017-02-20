Abhinav Kapoor to play a happy character in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi

Abhinav Kapoor began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Abhinav Kapoor began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Actor Abhinav Kapoor, last seen on &TV’s Dilli Waali Thakur Girls, has bagged an upcoming television show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, which will be aired on Star Plus.

The actor, in his television comeback, will be seen as the brother of male proyagonist Shiv, played by actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is the lead character on the show. Abhinav, began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay. He has been part of shows like Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behna and Ronit Roy-starrer Adaalat.

“I am very excited for this show as the last show I worked in, Dilli Waali Thakur Girls, ended in a few months. Star Plus is a huge network, so, yeah it is a comeback of sorts,” Abhinav told indianexpress.com.

Talking about his character, Abhinav shared that he plays a positive, happy character, “whom audience will connect to instantly and he will bring a smile to the viewers’ faces whenever he is on screen.”

Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi also stars newcomer Tina Philip as the female lead. There’s not much known about the drama, which is being helmed by Shoonya Surya Productions, a channel source told indianexpress.com.

The family drama will soon go on air on Star Plus, and reportedly be aired in the afternoon slot. The show is to be produced by Shoonya Square Productions. It revolves around a girl, who is an atheist, revealed Abhinav. The promo of the show has already been shot.

