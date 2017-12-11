Aashka Goradia makes first appearance as Mrs Brent Goble, shares a beautiful photo post wedding

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married on December 3 in Ahmedabad in a grand ceremony. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married on December 3 in Ahmedabad in a grand ceremony.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s wedding was nothing less than a dream come true not only for the much in love couple but also their friends and families. The two got married on December 3 in Ahmedabad in a grand ceremony. Now, after their marriage, the two shared first pictures as a couple. Aashka posted a photo where the two are standing right in front of the Taj Mahal, which stands as a symbol of love world over. With the picture she also posted an adorable caption expressing how she is enjoying this new phase of her life.

She wrote, “Strangers to acquaintances to boyfriend and girlfriend to fiancé and now to HUSBAND AND WIFE! We’ve had beautiful moments in the last one and a half year but a new chapter has just begun! As our first trip after the wedding is about to end, I realise my world has only enhanced its beauty…And in this forthcoming journey of a lifetime…I am so happy and proud to now be known as Mrs. Brent Goble!”

The two had a Christian wedding, wherein Aashka looked nothing less than a white angel and Brent a true-blue gentleman in his tux. The couple also celebrated their happily-ever-after with Indian ceremonies too. Having the best time with their friends and family at their wedding in Ahmedabad, Aashka and Brent’s nuptial was just out of a Bollywood film.

Aashka and Brent hogged limelight after making it official by appearing on Nach Baliye’s previous season as a couple. They shared the stage of the show with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who also got married on December 3 in Goa.

