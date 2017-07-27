Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble engagement: Mouni Roy shares the most adorable glimpses of ceremony. See photos

The most adorable moment was when Aashka Goradia, went down on her knees with a ring for Brent Goble. The most adorable moment was when Aashka Goradia, went down on her knees with a ring for Brent Goble.

Marriages are fun but crazy and Aashka Goradia’s wedding is no less. Television actor Mouni Roy took to social media to share a glimpse of Aashka and Brent Goble’s engagement today on her Instagram story. Frome the various pictures she clicked it was quite clear that the family and friends who attended the first ceremony of her wedding had a gala time. Aashka Goradia and Brent recently announced that they will get married later this year in December. The couple got earlier got engaged in a secret ceremony in US in 2016.

From Mouni Roy’s video story we came to know that while the ladies also indulged in some mehendi, flaunting their gorgeous looking attires, the men had some fun doing the chicken dance to the tunes of ‘Galti Se Mistake’. As can be seen in Mouni Roy‘s Insta story, Aashka and Brent twinned in blue for their engagement. Dancer-choreographer Sanam Johar was also seen shaking a leg with Brent. The most adorable moment was when Aashka went down on her knees with a ring for Brent.

An earlier report on Times Of India had said that Brent had proposed to Aashka with a diamond ring on Christmas eve when she was vacationing with him and his family in the US. The two got engaged today in an Indian style ceremony which appeared to be a private affair with just a few friends and family members in attendance. Mouni Roy and Sana Khan attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will soon be making her Bollywood debut in superstar Akshay Kumar’s film, Gold. This might be a big break for Mouni in the entertainment industry.

