Aashka Goradia birthday: Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan post beautiful notes wishing the bride-to-be

Aashka Goradia’s birthday this year is a special one. The TV actor is gearing up to tie the knot with boyfriend Brent Goble on December 3 in Ahmedabad. And while the wedding celebrations are already on, we are waiting to see how Aashka will be marking her birthday amid all the fun. Thanks to actor Abigail Pande’s Instagram story, we got to see how Brent was by Aashka’s side as she cut her midnight birthday cake. It also seems that the actor has got a new tattoo on her left hand.

Apart from the traditional Indian wedding, Aashka and Brent will also have a white wedding, which will kick off the ceremonies on December 1, followed by a traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremony the next day, and then their big fat Indian wedding on December 3.

As of now, we are seeing the emotional wishes that Aashka is getting from her industry friends. Mouni Roy who is very close to her shared a long birthday wish with some really amazing clicks of the two of them together. Adaa Khan and Juhi Parmar also posted a love note on Aashka Goradia’s birthday.

See bride-to-be Aashka Goradia cutting her birthday cake:

“Happy happiest to the girl with a heart so beautiful gods & kings🤴& hobbits & elves 🧝‍♀️ & wizards🧙‍♂️ would appear to bless her and grant all her wishes. Though we have known each other a lifetime but we KNOW each other only these few years enough for me to know am never letting you go. All my love & love for this new chapter in your storybook. xxx ❤️🌹🍰💫❣️ @aashkagoradia P.S (its rather long)~ enuf with the cheesy good stuff , that how you find pictures for your friends birthday 🎂 & … !!,” read Mouni’s note.

Adaa Khan too shared a fan made video and wrote along, “Very happy birthday to dis prankster 🤪 @aashkagoradia your last birthday as a bachelor 🤪🤪🤪 have super fun be crazy be mad !! Love u always ❤️ may god shower u with all the happiness love and evrythin u desire … cheers to this bride to be🤩.”

Juhi Parmar too shared her wish for Aashka and wrote along with a picture, “Happpiieest bday wud be Mrs. Goble..enjoy ur last bday as Ms. Goradia…u hv bn a brilliant daughter n now u r going to be a super awesome wife..have a super special day n a super special life ahead..love u loads @aashkagoradia ..🎉🎉🤗🤗😘😘💖💖💖.”

Aashka Goradia recently had a bachelorette party and we saw many pictures from the bash too.

