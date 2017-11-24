Bride-to-be Aashka Goradia’s ‘unforgettable night’ with Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij and Adaa Khan

Aashka Goradia and boyfriend Brent Goble are getting married on December 3 in Ahmedabad and as the celebrations are on, we saw the TV actor getting pampered by her close buddies. Aashka Goradia and boyfriend Brent Goble are getting married on December 3 in Ahmedabad and as the celebrations are on, we saw the TV actor getting pampered by her close buddies.

The wedding season is upon us and many celebrities are all set to walk down the aisle. Here we are with the recent photos of another bride-to-be Aashka Goradia. Aashka recently had a bachelorette party and her friends like Mouni Roy, Abigail Pandey, Juhi Parmar, Mahhi Vij, Adaa Khan and Manisha Thakkar among others were in attendance.

Aashka Goradia and boyfriend Brent Goble are getting married on December 3 in Ahmedabad and as the celebrations are on, we saw the TV actor getting pampered by her close buddies. The bachelorette party theme was reportedly Sex and the City and Aashka was in a blue fitted long dress.

Aashka Goradia shared a click from the night and thanked her besties. She wrote, “One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings ❤️❤️❤️ Thanking you thousands @abigail_pande and @dollybnb for creating such beautiful memories for me, I now feel it has all begun #bridetobe A big thank you @imouniroy for adding more smiles to my journey 💕 A huge thank you to all my women who shaped into the person I am @juhiparmar14 @nida248 @nidasshah @megtwinkle @kanicamaheshwari @manisha_thakkar1 @minalmogam #varsha @adaakhann @salsasneha @nailsandmorethesalon @mahhivij ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @hiral.ravatia #maidofhonor you were truly missed 💝.”

The social media updates from her best friends served us with more pictures and here are more inside pictures of Aashka Goradia’s bachelorette party:

Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia-Brent Globe are all set to marry on the same day, and we are loving this double celebration photos and updates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd