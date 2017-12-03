Aashka Garodia and Brent Goble tie the knot in a royal ceremony

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble get married in a beautiful Indian ceremony. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble get married in a beautiful Indian ceremony.

TV actor Aashka Garodia tied the knot with Brent Goble on Sunday in Ahemdabad. Aashka looked like a regal bride in her pretty pink ensemble while Brent gave Indian guys a run for their money in a sherwani. Their fairytale wedding celebrations have for sure given us some serious relationship goals. And now, the pictures of them tying the knot are no less dreamy.

And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that their ceremonies look like it has been taken straight out of a Bollywood film because each moment is vibrant, full of energy and obviously, star-studded. From applying sindoor to Aashka’s forehead to taking the seven auspicious pheras with her, looks like Brent enjoyed every bit of the Indian rituals.

The two after having a Christian wedding wherein Aashka looked nothing less than a white angel and Brent a true-blue gentleman in his tux, celebrated their happily ever after with Indian ceremonies. Having the best time with their friends and family at their wedding in Ahmedabad, the two had also arranged for a special mehendi and sangeet ceremony earlier.



Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and other celebrities were present to make the day even more special for the lucky couple. Brent and Aashka had become everyone’s favourite as they matched steps on celebrity reality show Nach Baliye. Their chemistry was loved on the show and since then their fans had been waiting to watch them take wedding vows.

