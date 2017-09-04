Aarambh’s Devasena aka Karthika Nair down with dengue, show’s climax shoot stalled

Aarambh actor Karthika Nair has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with dengue. Aarambh actor Karthika Nair has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with dengue.

The news of Star Plus’ Aarambh- Kahani Devsena Ki going off air had come as a disappointment to many. Now, the team has received another setback as its female lead, actor Karthika Nair has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with dengue. The actor’s ill health has also caused a worrisome situation for the team which was yet to shoot the last episode on Saturday. Shared a source from the show, “Karthika is a committed actor and had even shot when she had fractured her foot. But this time she is really unwell and had been on bed rest. The team is figuring out how to go about shooting the climax.”

Karthika, who is a renowned actor down south made her television debut with this magnum opus. Aarambh, though loved by fans could not match up to the expectations and was thus decided to be pulled off prematurely by the channel. It will air its last episode on September 10 and as of now, the team is in a soup with a no concrete climax to air.

Added the source, “Karthika was not keeping well for sometime and had a constant fever running. Assuming it to be viral she was shooting till she got her blood tests done. With a low platelet count, doctors advised her to get hospitalized immediately. She is recovering but is still very weak. Today evening, the production team will have a meeting with the channel to work out the shoot.”

When we sent a text to Karthika wishing her a speedy recovery, the actor replied with a ‘Thank you.’

As readers would remember, the actor had recently fractured her foot while attempting a stunt during its shooting. Talking about the same, she had told indianexpress.com, “I have never been injured as much as I have for this show, some injury every other week. The show requires all the actions, and I am proud of having performed every one of it.”

