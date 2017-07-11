Aarambh to have a leap, Qubool Hai actor Vaquar Shaikh will play Madhoo’s husband

Vaquar Shaikh has been part of shows like Heena, Qubool Hai, Sarhadein, Saara Akaash, Saraswatichandra among others Vaquar Shaikh has been part of shows like Heena, Qubool Hai, Sarhadein, Saara Akaash, Saraswatichandra among others

The historical magnum opus drama Aarambh on Star Plus will soon see a leap, bringing forth a double dose of excitement and entertainment. Leaps on TV shows along with added drama also bring in new faces. Bollywood superstar Madhoo, after a long wait, will finally coming onscreen to create magic. And indianexpress.com has exclusive information that TV town’s popular actor Vaquar Shaikh has been roped in opposite her.

Post the leap that will air next week, a new set of characters will be seen entering Aarambh. Madhoo will don the role of the new antagonist. She will be ably supported by her husband, King Simbalan played by Vaquar.

Vaquar has been part of some acclaimed shows like Heena, Qubool Hai, Sarhadein, Saara Akaash, Saraswatichandra among others. The actor, who has already started shooting, told indianexpress.com, “The Dravidians being ruled by the matriarchal, will have the queens ruling the kingdom. Although I play a strong, powerful king, he will not be the ruler. Aarambh is a magnificent show and when Goldie Behl, who’s a friend called me I jumped to the offer. Having recently worked with Madhoo in a web-series, we enjoyed getting back together. The look is a very royal one and though its tedious, I am enjoying my stint in the historical.”

Aarambh, helmed by Rose Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd airs on Star Plus, every weekend, 9 pm onwards. It is directed by Goldie Behl and has ex-Mr India and now actor Rajneish Duggal and Southern beauty Karthika Nair playing the leads. The show also boasts of a stellar star cast that includes yesteryear actors Tanuja and Madhoo, Bollywood actors Hanssa Singh, acclaimed TV stars Soni Singh, Manish Khanna, Shahbaaz Khan, Tej Sapru, Aarav Chaudhary, Tarun Khanna and Vipul Gupta.

