Aarambh: Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar find Baahubali TV show ‘fantastic’

Until a decade back, television and films were two separate industries. But with the small screen expanding and attaining a bigger stand in terms of reach, the line is blurring. And Star Plus’ new show Aarambh is just another example. The show has been hogging headlines ever since its inception. Reasons are many. Firstly, it has been penned down by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is also director SS Rajamouli’s father. Secondly, it is being backed by filmmaker Goldie Behl’s banner. Now, another reason is the kind of support it is getting from the entire Bollywood fraternity. B-town stars like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar are only talking one thing on Twitter — Aarambh.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “This is HUGE! Amazing work my friend ! @GOLDIEBEHL will definitely watch:) launching on 24th June 9pm!” Twinkle, on her part wrote, “Congratulations @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL – Fab!” Abhishek was in awe too. He said, “Good luck @GOLDIEBEHL and @shrishtiarya this is going to be fantastic. #Aarambh.” But the best came from filmmaker Karan Johar, who had also distributed the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He tweeted, “Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL #Aarambh …lots of love and huge success!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” To each one of them, Goldie wrote personal thanks too.

Check out the wishes from Bollywood stars for Goldie Behl and his new show Aarambh here.

This is HUGE! Amazing work my friend ! @GOLDIEBEHL will definitely watch:) launching on 24th June 9pm! pic.twitter.com/pGqXJ8sc5Q — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 25, 2017

Itll all b WORTH IT! @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL wishing u the world tonight!! Lots of lov ❤️❤️❤️ http://t.co/vxyb1eheAW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 24, 2017

Congratulations and all the luck to my friend @shrishtiarya & @GOLDIEBEHL !!

I love new beginnings#aarambh http://t.co/rIk3SOmQcb — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 24, 2017

All the best @GOLDIEBEHL @shrishtiarya for #Aarambh This one is going to be huge! — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) June 24, 2017

Best of luck guys @GOLDIEBEHL n naaaaanuuuuuu ❤️ http://t.co/6raqiYl1kU — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) June 24, 2017

Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL #Aarambh …lots of love and huge success!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 25, 2017

TV stars Kritika Kamra, Nakuul Mehta and Rajeev Khandelwal also took to their Twitter handles and sent their wishes.

Best wishes @GOLDIEBEHL and @shrishtiarya …hope Aarambh breaks all records on television #Aarambh — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) June 24, 2017

#Aarambh launches tonight. Can’t wait to watch it @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL .I’m sure we haven’t seen anything like this on tv so far. Woot! — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) June 24, 2017

Aarambh stars Karthika Nair in the titular role of Devasena. It also stars Rajniesh Duggal, Joy Sen Gupta and Hannssa Singh. The historical fantasy show also has veteran actor Tanuja making her TV debut. Karthika’s character is named Devasena, a role apparently modelled around the warrior princess played by Anushka Shetty in the Baahubali franchise.

While Tanuja plays a clairvoyant with the Dravidians, Rajneesh plays Varundev, the leader of Aryan warriors who is going to face the Dravidian army led by Devasena.

