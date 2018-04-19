Aanchal Khurana: Why dream about Bollywood when I am doing fairly well on television

While Aanchal Khurana comes across as a sweet and bubbly person in real life, it’s surprising to see her ace her negative characters like a pro. While Aanchal Khurana comes across as a sweet and bubbly person in real life, it’s surprising to see her ace her negative characters like a pro.

Don’t go by the innocent looks of young girl Aanchal Khurana, as she can transform herself into the meanest as soon as the camera starts rolling. After playing the negative lead in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sarojini and Meri Saasu Maa, the actor is back as the vamp in TV series Zindagi Ki Mahek. With the show being filmed in the capital, the actor is facing a hard time dealing with the heat. “I fell unwell recently because of shooting long hours in this sun. But yes, it’s also fun because I am getting a bit of time after pack up, as now the tracks have been divided between the actors,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Since Aanchal is from Delhi, we wondered if it’s a boon to be working and staying in the comfort of family. “Apart from getting my lunches ready, there’s hardly any time I am getting with them. When I go home, it’s already late and I have to leave early in the morning, so it’s not really helping. When I was in Mumbai, I used to call my mother every day, and the same goes here, so I am still in touch with her, only over phone,” she shared.

While Aanchal Khurana comes across as a sweet and bubbly person in real life, it’s surprising to see her ace her negative characters like a pro. Saying that it all came suddenly, Aanchal shared, “I really didn’t want to do negative shades but when my character in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke became a hit, I was surprised. I enjoy doing it now for usually our leads in serials are mostly crying but vamps have a lot to do. I might be doing grey shades but I also assure that none of my roles are similar and try adding different nuances to each one of them.”

“When I start receiving hate mails, that’s when I know I am doing my job well (smiles). The other day, after seeing some of my intense scenes, my mom told me that she is now scared of me. Now it does hit you, but then you also realise that this is your job. And it’s a great feat to know that you’ve managed to do it convincingly well,” she added.

Interestingly, Aanchal Khurana has had no formal training and she believes that observing people is the best way to learn acting. “Firstly, I never wanted to be an actor, I only wanted to earn a lot of money (laughs). But yes, I have always observed people around me and that really helps me in getting into the skin of any character. I have seen drug addicts, psycho people in my hometown and I try to imbibe their traits into my roles.”

The young actor forayed into the entertainment industry through Roadies, and even managed to win season 8. When asked what keeps her away from reality shows, Aanchal sighed to say, “I so want to do Bigg Boss but I have no controversies that would lead me there. I am very professional when it comes to work, and so all these years, there have been no gossip about me and so nobody approaches me for it. As for adventures, I enjoy travelling and indulging in a lot of outdoor sports, so that is well taken care of.”

Lastly, when we asked Aanchal Khurana if she too harbours the dream of seeing herself on the big screen, she quipped, “Not really. See there are already a lot of young talent currently and with so many star kids making their debut, there’s no space for outsiders like us. And when you are doing a sidekick, you won’t even be paid well. So why should I dream about Bollywood when I am already doing fairly well for myself on television, both monetarily and creatively.”

Zindagi Ki Mahek airs Monday-Friday 8 pm on Zee TV, and also stars Samiksha Jaiswal and Karan Vohra in the lead roles.

