A visually challenged girl at The Voice India auditions

A visually challenged girl, Neha Bhanushali, won the hearts of the coaches by her captivating voice during the audition for a singing reality show. Neha, who lost her eyesight as a child, auditioned for the show, The Voice India Season 2, and will be part of Neeti Mohan’s team. As soon as the 16-year-old started singing for the blind auditions coach Neeti Mohan and coach Benny Dayal pressed the buzzer to have her in their team.

“Music has no boundaries and my family helped me believe in this and that’s the only motivation that has got me so far. I have no regrets that I have no sight, but in the bargain God has given me a wonderful voice and I am thankful for that. I am glad the coaches appreciated my talent,” Neha said in a statement here.

Neeti Mohan is back on the small screen as one of the coaches on &TV’s Voice India season 2. She was last seen as a coach on Voice of India Kids, where her team member emerged as the winner. Neeti Began her career after winning a singing talent hunt to form a pop band named Aasma. When asked how much a reality show win contribute to the success of a budding singer, Neeti said it provides a good foundation but does not guarantee success in the industry.

Aired on &TV channel the show has Salim Merchant, Shaan, Neeti Mohan and Benny Dayal as coaches.