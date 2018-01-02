A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 teaser, release date out: Count Olaf sharpens knives as Baudelaires flee

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 will debut on March 30. A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 will debut on March 30.

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 is coming, you guys! Netflix has released a teaser of the show and also the release date. If you have not seen the first season of the show yet, I think it is time for you to discover the world of sinister and ruthless Count Olaf and the plight of Baudelaire children. Don’t worry, it is not all misery, A Series of Unfortunate Events is funnier than most comedy shows I know (including a certain show that takes its name from a cosmological theory). Hurry up, it is only 8 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events is based on the book series of the same name by Daniel Handler who uses his pen name Lemony Snicket to write the books. The story follows three Baudelaire children, a baby girl, a boy and his elder sister. The children have a fortune in their name, but a certain Count Olaf (played with a patent delight by Neil Patrick Harris) would like the fortune to himself. He would never stop until he has the fortune come what may. He would kill the children if that is what it took. The devilish Count is assisted by even nastier minions.

The teaser of A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 shows Count Olaf who explains the reason Netflix chose him to be the first face people saw in the New Year. He says, “Those are the same people who wouldn’t recognise handsome if it set your house on fire.” Typical Count Olaf. Such is the humour in the show, and amid all the gloom (the title of the show does mention “unfortunate events”, after all), the viewer cannot stop laughing, while feeling just a trifle guilty though one knows the show and the story is fictional.

After Count Olaf disappears from the frame (while rubbing a knife with a machete), there are glimpses as to what is to come. It is the same, and more. Baudelaire

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd