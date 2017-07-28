A dream come true moment: Mohsin Khan on shooting with idol Shah Rukh Khan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, stars of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, are currently on a promotional spree, jumping from one show set to another. Recently, the actors joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a special sequence. The lead of the show Mohsin Khan, who is an ardent fan of SRK and considers him as his idol was excited to shoot with him. Stating that it was a dream come true moment for him, Mohsin shares his experience of shooting with the Badshah of Bollywood.

The excitement surrouding the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal has definitely encaptivated audience. With the actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma currently promoting their film, they have been making their presence felt in the small screen. From reality shows to chat shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was their latest stop. As part of Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Keerti’s (Mohena Singh) engagement, these Bollywood stars will be seen making a special appearnace. It was an interesting meet, as the protagonist of the show Mohsin Khan, who considers SRK as his idol, was jumping with excitement to shoot with him.

“As a child I had watched Fauji on screen when it was re-aired. There was something about the man and I was completely mesmerised. I can still recall those scenes. He did leave a mark on my personality and the way I approach the craft. He was the one who launched me at Star Screen Awards as the hero of Dream Girl. When we met this time, he told me that he had a faint memory of having already interacted with him. When I told him about our old meeting, he was more than happy and told me, he will remember me for life now,” shared an excited Mohsin to indiianexpress.com.

When we asked the actor about performing with SRK, he gushed, “Firstly I would like to laud the writers for giving us such a wonderful script. Our sequence revolved around a lost ring, similar to the movie’s storyline. We were so overwhelmed to see the actors completely prepped up with the dialogues. They had been already busy shooting for other shows but made it a point to be prepared before coming to the sets. And what a great actor SRK is, he managed to complete the scenes in just one take. Masha allah, I feel so lucky to have got the chance to share screen space with him.”

The actors SRK-Anushka along with Mohsin-Shivangi will also be seen shaking a leg on the movie’s songs Hawayein and Radha.

“The best part of the day was that SRK and I were twinning wearing the same kind of suit. I was over the moon seeing the coincidence. I really wish Jab Harry met Sejal does great business,” Mohsin concluded.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd