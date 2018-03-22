45th Daytime Emmy Award Nominations: General Hospital leads with 26 nods

On March 22, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the 2017 calendar year. The ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, April 29, 2018 hosted by Mario Lopez, host entertainment news show Extra, and Sheryl Underwood, one of the hosts of CBS Daytime program The Talk.
While General Hospital leads the list with a total of 26 nominations, The Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless follow closely behind with 25 nominations each. The Bold and The Beautiful also managed to get 18 nods. Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth will grab the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award along with kids show producers Sid and Marty Kroft. CBS has emerged as the leading network with 66 nominations, tying with syndicated programming. Netflix is third with 51 nods while Amazon, NBC and ABC closely follow.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Drama
Best Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Actor
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton, General Hospital
John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller, General Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Best Actress
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Best Supporting Actor
Wally Kurth, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, The Young and the Restless
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless
Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young and the Restless
Mishal Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Best Younger Actor
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, General Hospital
Best Younger Actress
Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Best Guest Performer
Ryan Ashton, The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer, Days of Our Lives
John Enos, Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild, Days of Our Lives
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Best Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac and Mia
Best Actor In A Digital Drama
Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series
James Bland, Giants
Richard Brooks, The Rich and the Ruthless
Van Hanasis, Eastsiders
Kian Lawley, Zac and Mia
Best Actress In A Digital Drama
Mary Beth Evans, The Bay The Series
Vanessa Kelly, Giants
Lilly Melgar, The Bay The Series
Alicia Minshew, Tainted Dreams
Anne Winters, Zac and Mia
Best Supporting Actor In A Digital Drama Series
Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series
Stephen Guarino, Eastsiders
John Halbach, Eastsiders
Eric Nelsen, The Bay The Series
Derrell Whitt, The Bay The Series
Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Drama Series
Molly Burnett, Relationship Status
Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series
Terri Ivens, The Bay The Series
Kira Reed Lorsch, The Bay The Series
Alexis G. Zall, Zac and Mia
Best Guest Performer In A Digital Drama Series
Jennifer Bassey, Anacostia
Thomas Calabro, The Bay The Series
Patrika Darbo, The Bay The Series
Chad Duell, The Bay The Series
Mike E. Winfield, Conversations in L.A.
Game Shows
Best Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Lets Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
Best Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Lets Make a Deal
The Price is Right
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?
Talk Show
Best Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The Talk
The View
Best Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Meghan McCain, The View
Best Informative Talk Show
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Best Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Mehmet Oz, “The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, “Larry King Now
Kelli Pickler, Ben Aaron, “Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey
Best Musical Performance In A Daytime Program
Andra Day and Common, The View
Dear Evan Hansen cast, Today Show
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, CBS This Morning Saturday
Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Rachael Ray
Pharrell Williams, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
News
Best Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Best Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Courtroom
Best Legal/Courtroom Program
Couple Court with the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Justice with Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
Best Lifestyle Program
Ask this Old House
Home & Family
Naturally, Danny Seo
Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger
This Old House
Best Travel and Adventure Program
1st Look
Destination Craft with Jim West
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Xploration Awesome Planet
