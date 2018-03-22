Presents Latest News

45th Daytime Emmy Award Nominations: General Hospital leads with 26 nods

On March 22, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. While General Hospital leads the list with a total of 26 nominations, The Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless follow closely behind with 25 nominations each.

On March 22, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the 2017 calendar year. The ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, April 29, 2018 hosted by Mario Lopez, host entertainment news show Extra, and Sheryl Underwood, one of the hosts of CBS Daytime program The Talk.

While General Hospital leads the list with a total of 26 nominations, The Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless follow closely behind with 25 nominations each. The Bold and The Beautiful also managed to get 18 nods. Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth will grab the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award along with kids show producers Sid and Marty Kroft. CBS has emerged as the leading network with 66 nominations, tying with syndicated programming. Netflix is third with 51 nods while Amazon, NBC and ABC closely follow.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Drama

Best Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Actor

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton, General Hospital
John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller, General Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Best Actress

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital

Best Supporting Actor

Wally Kurth, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, The Young and the Restless
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless
Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young and the Restless
Mishal Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Younger Actor

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, General Hospital

Best Younger Actress

Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Best Guest Performer

Ryan Ashton, The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer, Days of Our Lives
John Enos, Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild, Days of Our Lives
Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Best Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac and Mia

Best Actor In A Digital Drama

Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series
James Bland, Giants
Richard Brooks, The Rich and the Ruthless
Van Hanasis, Eastsiders
Kian Lawley, Zac and Mia

Best Actress In A Digital Drama

Mary Beth Evans, The Bay The Series
Vanessa Kelly, Giants
Lilly Melgar, The Bay The Series
Alicia Minshew, Tainted Dreams
Anne Winters, Zac and Mia

Best Supporting Actor In A Digital Drama Series

Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series
Stephen Guarino, Eastsiders
John Halbach, Eastsiders
Eric Nelsen, The Bay The Series
Derrell Whitt, The Bay The Series

Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Drama Series

Molly Burnett, Relationship Status
Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series
Terri Ivens, The Bay The Series
Kira Reed Lorsch, The Bay The Series
Alexis G. Zall, Zac and Mia

Best Guest Performer In A Digital Drama Series

Jennifer Bassey, Anacostia
Thomas Calabro, The Bay The Series
Patrika Darbo, The Bay The Series
Chad Duell, The Bay The Series
Mike E. Winfield, Conversations in L.A.

Game Shows

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Lets Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Best Game Show

Family Feud
Jeopardy
Lets Make a Deal
The Price is Right
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Talk Show

Best Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The Talk
The View

Best Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Meghan McCain, The View

Best Informative Talk Show

The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today

Best Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Mehmet Oz, “The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, “Larry King Now
Kelli Pickler, Ben Aaron, “Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey

Best Musical Performance In A Daytime Program

Andra Day and Common, The View
Dear Evan Hansen cast, Today Show
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, CBS This Morning Saturday
Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Rachael Ray
Pharrell Williams, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

News

Best Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show

Best Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra

Courtroom

Best Legal/Courtroom Program

Couple Court with the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Justice with Judge Mablean
The People’s Court

Best Lifestyle Program

Ask this Old House
Home & Family
Naturally, Danny Seo
Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger
This Old House

Best Travel and Adventure Program

1st Look
Destination Craft with Jim West
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Xploration Awesome Planet

