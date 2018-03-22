45th Daytime Emmy Award Nominations: General Hospital leads with 26 nods

General Hospital leads the list of Daytime Emmy Nominations with 26 nods. General Hospital leads the list of Daytime Emmy Nominations with 26 nods.

On March 22, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the 2017 calendar year. The ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, April 29, 2018 hosted by Mario Lopez, host entertainment news show Extra, and Sheryl Underwood, one of the hosts of CBS Daytime program The Talk.

While General Hospital leads the list with a total of 26 nominations, The Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless follow closely behind with 25 nominations each. The Bold and The Beautiful also managed to get 18 nods. Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth will grab the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award along with kids show producers Sid and Marty Kroft. CBS has emerged as the leading network with 66 nominations, tying with syndicated programming. Netflix is third with 51 nods while Amazon, NBC and ABC closely follow.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Drama

Best Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Actor

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton, General Hospital

John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller, General Hospital

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Best Actress

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Best Supporting Actor

Wally Kurth, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young and the Restless

Mishal Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Younger Actor

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, General Hospital

Best Younger Actress

Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Best Guest Performer

Ryan Ashton, The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer, Days of Our Lives

John Enos, Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild, Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Best Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac and Mia

Best Actor In A Digital Drama

Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series

James Bland, Giants

Richard Brooks, The Rich and the Ruthless

Van Hanasis, Eastsiders

Kian Lawley, Zac and Mia

Best Actress In A Digital Drama

Mary Beth Evans, The Bay The Series

Vanessa Kelly, Giants

Lilly Melgar, The Bay The Series

Alicia Minshew, Tainted Dreams

Anne Winters, Zac and Mia

Best Supporting Actor In A Digital Drama Series

Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series

Stephen Guarino, Eastsiders

John Halbach, Eastsiders

Eric Nelsen, The Bay The Series

Derrell Whitt, The Bay The Series

Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Drama Series

Molly Burnett, Relationship Status

Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series

Terri Ivens, The Bay The Series

Kira Reed Lorsch, The Bay The Series

Alexis G. Zall, Zac and Mia

Best Guest Performer In A Digital Drama Series

Jennifer Bassey, Anacostia

Thomas Calabro, The Bay The Series

Patrika Darbo, The Bay The Series

Chad Duell, The Bay The Series

Mike E. Winfield, Conversations in L.A.

Game Shows

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Lets Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Best Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Lets Make a Deal

The Price is Right

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Talk Show

Best Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The Talk

The View

Best Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Meghan McCain, The View

Best Informative Talk Show

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Best Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Mehmet Oz, “The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, “Larry King Now

Kelli Pickler, Ben Aaron, “Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey

Best Musical Performance In A Daytime Program

Andra Day and Common, The View

Dear Evan Hansen cast, Today Show

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, CBS This Morning Saturday

Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Rachael Ray

Pharrell Williams, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

News

Best Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Best Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

Daily Mail TV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Courtroom

Best Legal/Courtroom Program

Couple Court with the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Justice with Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

Best Lifestyle Program

Ask this Old House

Home & Family

Naturally, Danny Seo

Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger

This Old House

Best Travel and Adventure Program

1st Look

Destination Craft with Jim West

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Xploration Awesome Planet

