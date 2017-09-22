23 years of FRIENDS: Here’s why the 90s show remain a hit even after two decades

23 years of FRIENDS: Remembering the best of moments from the popular television show. 23 years of FRIENDS: Remembering the best of moments from the popular television show.

History happened 23 years ago when a chef, a runaway bride, a paleontologist, a singer cum masseuse and a transponster (oh wait what was Chandler Bing’s job?) met at a coffee house at Central Perk. We were introduced to six funny New Yorkers, who were basically messed up in their own ways. There came a phase in each of their lives, when much like the lyrics of the famous title song, their job was a joke, they were broke and love life was pretty much dead. But each of them managed to fight their own battle and survive in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

Even now, no matter which generation you belong to, you can always carelessly sit on your couch, and enjoy the quintessential sitcom. The series still manages to find a whole new audience. The show is also a major throwback to the best of times when six people actually came together to talk about their stressful day. It reminds us of a time when phones were not so dominant enough to snatch our attention.

As the series completes 23 years today, let us remember some of the best moments from the show.

Rachel Greene made us belive that it is never too late to change your life. She took some of the biggest risks in her life while being aware of the humiliations that would come along with it; such as running away from a wedding at the last moment, quitting a job that pays to follow her passion in fashion and finally she got off the plane to Paris to live a life with Ross.

Initially, Rachel started by being a spoiled brat. With Monica by her side, she got introduced to the real world, which sucked, but Rachel learned to love it anyway. Without Monica, Rachel would have never been able to discover her better self. Thanks to her strict best friend who kept her in check, Rachel was saved from seeing the worst of days, while living in the big apple.

Now let’s talk about Monica Geller. The woman who slammed fat shamers, and had the ability to tell you the truth and not hurt you at all (Welcome to the real world, it sucks but you’re gonna love it). In many ways, this Geller woman is an example of a survivor. She was fat-shamed during her childhood and her love-life was a mess during her adulthood… that was, of course, way before she met Chandler. But never did she lose hope, she lost weight instead and made the world go crazy with her honest dialogues.

Monica was the friend you know who’ll be there for you if you ever plan to run away from a wedding, need a roof above your head or need an advice when you plan to change your career.

Somewhere in a show full of characters who are not expressive about whom they love and their real hobbies, Ross Geller stood up as the guy who openly embraced his inner nerd and never felt ashamed of showing it off. After all, a lot of knowledge on dinosaurs and homo sapiens would have been incomplete had this character not been there.

Love was never easy for Ross Geller but he never gave up. He grew tired and frustrated when life started being exceptionally mean to him, but he never lost hope. He only lost his cool..only when someone touched his sandwich.

Some may call Joey Tribbiani an idiot, but in reality, he was just an adorably cute kid stuck in an adult’s body. What can he do about it? You may not accept it at one go but sometimes Joey Tribbiani had the best advice for everything in life. Remember when he explained to us about Moo point?

Joey Tribbiani was a slow learner but he always learned from his past. Remember the time when he avoided giving interviews lest he says anything stupid. It takes a lot of courage for an actor to accept that sometimes he doesn’t give the best of interviews.

King of sarcasm Chandler Bing always had the perfect reply to stupidity. We couldn’t be more glad that he fell in love with Monica Geller, the perfect woman in the show. Chandler was one of the most intelligent characters in the show.

He was expressive and honest about all the mistakes he committed in the past. Sarcasm found an altogether sophisticated meaning thanks to Chandler Bing.

Normal is the new boring and crazy is the real cool. Had Phoebe Buffay not existed, you wouldn’t have completely believed this universal fact, isn’t it? Phoebe Buffay was also another example of a survivor. She wasn’t born in a privileged family, but she managed to do well for herself to survive in a city like New York.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd