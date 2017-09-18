Emmys 2017: Nominations and predictions

American television is where the real, serious stories are told now and even the budgets are comparable with Hollywood films. Production costs for high-profile shows like Game of Thrones rival summer blockbusters. Primetime Emmy Awards are the television equivalent of the Academy Awards – basically the Oscars for TV. And like their film counterparts, they award excellence in TV shows and actors in the United States.
This year, the ceremony will be held on September 18 and famous talk show host Stephen Colbert will be hosting the awards. You can watch the ceremony live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD on Monday and also on Hotstar.
So how do the contenders hold up? Which shows and actors are likely to take home the top honours? Well, we are here to help out. We’ll list all the nominees according to the category and also those that we think are most likely to win.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld: Expected winner
House of Cards
Outstanding comedy series
Veep: Expected winner
Master of None
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Modern Family
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies: Expected winner
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Outstanding Drama Actress
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale): Expected winner
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us): Expected winner
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep): Expected winner
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent): Expected winner
Outstanding Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies): Expected winner
Jessica Lange (Feud)
Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Outstanding Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of): Expected winner
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Expected winner
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective: Expected Winner
The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live: Expected winner
Tracey Ullman’s Show
