Emmys 2017: Nominations and predictions

American television is where the real, serious stories are told now and even the budgets are comparable with Hollywood films. Production costs for high-profile shows like Game of Thrones rival summer blockbusters. Primetime Emmy Awards are the television equivalent of the Academy Awards – basically the Oscars for TV. And like their film counterparts, they award excellence in TV shows and actors in the United States.

This year, the ceremony will be held on September 18 and famous talk show host Stephen Colbert will be hosting the awards. You can watch the ceremony live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD on Monday and also on Hotstar.

So how do the contenders hold up? Which shows and actors are likely to take home the top honours? Well, we are here to help out. We’ll list all the nominees according to the category and also those that we think are most likely to win.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld: Expected winner

House of Cards

Outstanding comedy series

Veep: Expected winner

Master of None

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Modern Family

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies: Expected winner

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Outstanding Drama Actress

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale): Expected winner

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us): Expected winner

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep): Expected winner

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent): Expected winner

Outstanding Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies): Expected winner

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of): Expected winner

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Expected winner

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective: Expected Winner

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live: Expected winner

Tracey Ullman’s Show

