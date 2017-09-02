10 TV shows you should watch in September

These are the ten TV shows you should watch this September. These are the ten TV shows you should watch this September.

Game of Thrones season 7 finale aired not long ago and it already feels like months have passed. But the television medium does not lack good stuff. This September you can watch these ten TV shows that are available with popular online streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. These shows will keep you entertained throughout the month and maybe even beyond. They belong to motley genres and should satisfy all tastes.

American Gods: A small screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award winning novel American Gods tells the made-up war between the old gods and the new gods. A visually marvellous production, this show is equal parts beautiful and unsettling. Ian McShane delivers a class-leading performance as the leader of the old gods, trying to convince his peers to join the war. You can watch American Gods on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr Robot: Unreliable narrators have their charm. We know nothing is sure in this story. The entire plot may fall on its head the moment you look away. But Mr Robot is more than a few cheap twists. It may be about hacking, revolution and anarchy, but essentially this entire series takes place inside the mind of one human being (don’t worry, this is not a spoiler). You can stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

The Man in the High Castle: Ever wondered what would have happened if the Axis powers had won the World War II? Well, wonder no more. This series is set in this alternative reality where America is put under the sway of Germany and Japan. Stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural: Two brothers hunt down ghosts, vampires and other monsters skulking across the United States. The concept itself gets old very quickly, but the characters don’t. My personal favourite is Crowley, a demon having a crooked sense of humour and who gets introduced much later in the series but then becomes a regular. The villains range from the Devil himself to Darkness, a being that is older than God. Stream Supernatural on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Manager: Based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré, this miniseries has two of the best actors on television: Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston. It is a espionage drama and is engaging throughout its run. A second season is in production. Stream The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video.

Rome: Before HBO had Game of Thrones, they had Rome. For a long time, Rome was the gold standard for costume television dramas. With brilliant performances all around, stunning sets, a gritty portrayal of Roman Republic, and lots of gore, Rome is the perfect show to watch if you like Game of Thrones. Stream it on Hotstar.

The Sopranos: Considered by many as the greatest television drama ever made, The Sopranos was the series that established HBO’s reputation as the network with quality shows having top notch production values. This was the show that marked the shift of television as a serious medium and made possible HBO’s investment in future content-driven productions like Rome, The Wire and Boardwalk Empire.

The Night Of: An HBO miniseries, The Night Of targets American criminal justice system and its inherent biases. A Pakistani-American young man is charged with rape and murder, and the procedure is more defined by the race and origin of the person than evidence. Performances are great including Riz Ahmed as a naive young man, but my favourite is John Turturro as a small-time lawyer with troubles of his own. Watch The Night Of on Hotstar.

Westworld: Another HBO production, Westworld might become the HBO flagship once Game of Thrones goes off-air. Based on the Michael Crichton directorial, Westworld is based on a theme park where lifelike robots populate the towns built in the style of Old Wild West. The show confronts the nature of reality and consciousness and Sir Anthony Hopkins leads the cast. Catch Westworld on Hotstar.

This is Us: An endearing family drama, This is Us weaves a charming tale of a dysfunctional family. The narrative jumps back and forth in time and this is not just a fancy plot device. Some of the past events shed a new light on the present and help give depth to the show’s characters. A beautiful show where characters seem to have a life of their own instead of being controlled by the strings in the hands of the creators. Watch This is Us on Hotstar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd